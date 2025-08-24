Cleveland released Brown on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown logged six tackles (three solo) across three preseason games, but he will not be on Cleveland's 53-man roster for the 2025 regular season. The veteran corner will explore his next options and should garner interest from teams looking to bolster its depth in the secondary. Brown appeared in six regular-season games for Cleveland in 2024 before ending the season on IR due to a foot injury.