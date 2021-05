The Browns selected Fields in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 153rd overall.

Fields only logged one year as a starter at West Virginia, but in that time he displayed solid instincts and consistent range as a blocker. However, Fields looked undersized (222 pounds) at times even against collegiate competition, and at the NFL level that could seriously impede his ability to push for snaps. At the very least, he projects as an upside special-teams contributor.