Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Fields (foot) is expected to miss multiple weeks due to injury, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Stefanski did clarify that Fields' injury is "nothing long term." The 2021 fifth-round pick thus looks set to miss rookie minicamp, but he could be back in action by the time June mandatory minicamp rolls around. He'll have his work cut out for him competing for a depth role in Cleveland's linebacker corps.