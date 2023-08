Fields departed for the locker room with members of the Browns' training staff, Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Fields spent time in the medical tent on Cleveland's sideline before leaving for the locker room, though it's unclear exactly what type of issue he is dealing with. The 2021 fifth-round pick tallied 48 tackles and a pick-six over 17 games in 2022, and, when healthy, he should slot in as a backup behind starting weakside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.