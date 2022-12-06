Fields recorded four tackles (three solo), a forced fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Texans.

Fields logged one of the Browns' two defensive touchdowns against Houston, picking off Kyle Allen for a 16-yard return in the fourth quarter. The second-year linebacker also forced a fumble that led to a four-yard scoop-and-score touchdown by cornerback Denzel early in the third quarter. Fields' 30 defensive snaps marked the most significant playing time of his career, and he'll likely be on tap for increased usage moving forward after starting linebacker Sione Takitaki suffered a torn ACL on Sunday.