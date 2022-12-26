Fields recorded 10 tackles (six solo) in Saturday's 17-10 loss to the Saints.
For the second consecutive game, Fields set a new career high (10) in the tackling department, after he amassed a career-high six stops versus Baltimore the week prior. The second-year pro has benefitted from the absences of fellow linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot), Jacob Phillips (pectoral), Anthony Walker (quadriceps) and Sione Takitaki (knee) over the last few weeks, and Fields should continue to do so when the Browns square off against Washington on New Year's Day.