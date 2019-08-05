Browns' Trayone Gray: Clear of calf injury

Gray (calf) was removed from the non-football injury list Monday and cleared to practice Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Gray signed with the Browns in May as an undrafted free agent after attending the team's rookie minicamp, but he was sidelined early in training camp with the calf issue. The 23-year-old will have his work cut out for him to earn a roster spot in a backfield that includes Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson (hamstring) and Kareem Hunt (suspension).