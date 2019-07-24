Browns' Trayone Gray: Dealing with calf injury

Gray (calf) was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform on Wednesday.

Gray is a University of Miami Product and undrafted free agent who signed with Cleveland in May. He's fighting for a depth spot in the Browns' crowded running back room behind Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson and Kareem Hunt (suspension), so it would benefit Gray to get healthy sooner rather than later.

Our Latest Stories