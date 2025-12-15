Williams had one carry for three yards and caught both of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to Chicago in Week 15. He also returned two kickoffs for 41 yards.

Williams, who was signed off the Chargers' practice squad early in the preparation week, made his Cleveland debut. The Browns were down two backs, as both Dylan Sampson (calf, inactive) and Jerome Ford (shoulder, IR) were unavailable. It's noteworthy that Williams was allotted 19 snaps, while Raheim Sanders, who has been with the Browns all season, was active but did not play. Once Sampson is healthy enough to play, Williams will slip back a spot on the depth chart.