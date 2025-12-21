Williams rushed three times for 17 yards and brought in all four targets for 38 yards in the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

After Quinshon Judkins exited the game in the second quarter with what was eventually diagnosed as a broken fibula and dislocated ankle, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Williams and Raheim Sanders both saw expanded roles. Williams operated in a change-of-pace and pass-catching role, actually pacing the Browns in receiving yards on the afternoon. Williams projects for additional opportunity over the final two games of the season due to Judkins' absence, but Dylan Sampson (calf/hand) could potentially join the backfield mix in a Week 17 home matchup against the Steelers after missing the last two games.