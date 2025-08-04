default-cbs-image
The Browns signed Williams to a contract Monday.

Williams was let go by the Patriots on Wednesday, but he now has the opportunity to earn a spot on the Browns' roster. The 2019 sixth-rounder spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Bengals and served as a special teams specialist in 2024, with only 10 of his 262 snaps coming on offense.

