Browns' Trayveon Williams: Headed to Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Browns signed Williams to a contract Monday.
Williams was let go by the Patriots on Wednesday, but he now has the opportunity to earn a spot on the Browns' roster. The 2019 sixth-rounder spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Bengals and served as a special teams specialist in 2024, with only 10 of his 262 snaps coming on offense.
