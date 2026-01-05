Williams had one carry for seven yards and caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-18 win over Cincinnati in Week 18. He also returned three kickoffs for 73 yards.

Williams finished out the regular season as the third back and primary kickoff returner. He spent time with the Browns during the preseason and was cut from the team's practice squad before eventually returning in December. In four games on Cleveland's active roster, Williams had seven carries for 37 yards, caught seven of eight targets for 55 yards and averaged 23.2 yards over six returns. Williams enters the offseason as a free agent and could be brought back to compete for a return job.