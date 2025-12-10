The Browns signed Williams off the Chargers' practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Williams joined the Chargers' practice squad in late October after being cut by the Browns in early September. He appeared in three regular-season games for the Bolts, but he'll get a new opportunity in Cleveland, where he'll provide backfield depth behind Raheim Sanders and rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.