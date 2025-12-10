Browns' Trayveon Williams: Signed to Cleveland's active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Browns signed Williams off the Chargers' practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Williams joined the Chargers' practice squad in late October after being cut by the Browns in early September. He appeared in three regular-season games for the Bolts, but he'll get a new opportunity in Cleveland, where he'll provide backfield depth behind Raheim Sanders and rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.
