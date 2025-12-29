Williams had two carries for 10 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers in Week 17. He also returned one kickoff for 25 yards.

Dylan Sampson's return from an ankle injury left Williams has the third back behind Sampson and Raheim Sanders. Williams was added to Cleveland's 53-man roster a few weeks ago, while the Browns coped with injuries up the depth chart, and has carved out a minor role in the backfield. The most significant of those injuries was to No. 1 Quinshon Judkins (ankle, leg) last week. The same trio of backs operated against Pittsburgh should be the same group in the regular season finale at Cincinnati next Sunday.