Coley (neck) is not listed on the Browns' injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Lions.

Although he was limited at practice earlier in the week, Coley logged a full workload Friday. It appears as though the team was just being cautious with their starting defensive tackle. He should be good to go against the Lions assuming he avoids any type of setback.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories