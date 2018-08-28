Browns' Trevon Coley: Back at practice Tuesday
Coley (ankle) participated in Tuesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Coley, who is returning from a high-ankle sprain, was seen practicing on the side during Sunday's session, but it looks like he's finally able to make a full return after nearly a month absence. Coley was originally deemed unlikely to play in the season opener, but a return to practice this early could suggest otherwise.
