Browns' Trevon Coley: Full participant in practice Thursday
Coley (ankle) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Coley has been nursing a high-ankle sprain since the beginning of August, but appears to be nearing a recovery after missing nearly the entire preseason. The 24-year-old remains questionable for Sunday's season-opener against the Steelers, but if Coley can continue to practice in full his odds to suit up may increase.
