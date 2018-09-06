Browns' Trevon Coley: Limited in practice
Coley (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Coley has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain since Aug. 2 and was originally considered as a long-shot to play in Week 1, though his return to practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- boosts his odds to be on the field this Sunday versus the Steelers.
