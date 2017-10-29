Browns' Trevon Coley: Not playing Week 8
Coley (neck) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Vikings in London.
Through the first seven games of the season, Coley earned the second-highest share (62 percent) of the defensive snaps among Browns defensive lineman, which translated to 19 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. He's joined by fellow defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) on the inactive list, thereby allowing Danny Shelton and Jamie Meder to man the starting spots at the position Week 8.
