Coley (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Coley has accounted for 19 tackles (11 solo) in his first season -- he was a practice squad player after going undrafted in 2016. If he isn't healthy enough to play, expect Jamie Meder to slot into the lineup since Larry Ogunjobi (groin) is doubtful for Sunday.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories