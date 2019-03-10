Browns' Trevon Coley: Receives tender from Cleveland
The Browns extended a tender to Coley on Friday, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.
With Coley's contract up, the Browns were able to secure his services for the near future Friday. The terms of the contract are unclear as of now, but the 24-year-old has racked up 80 tackles (41 solo), 2.5 sacks and a safety in 29 games for Cleveland.
