Coley signed a contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

While Coley had little option but to sign the deal given his status as an exclusive-rights free agent, having him back in the fold for another year is great news for a Browns team that is already loaded at defensive line. With that said, Coley could see a dip in playing time while playing behind the likes of Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson despite logging two consecutive seasons with at least 600 defensive snaps.

