Coley (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game against Philadelphia, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Coley hasn't played in any of the Browns' preseason games as he's dealt with his ankle sprain. It's unclear how severe the issue is or if the team is keeping him out for precautionary reasons. Look for Jeremy Faulk or Larry Ogunjobi to see some extra snaps with Coley sidelined.

