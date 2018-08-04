Coley (ankle) is likely to miss several days with his ankle injury and isn't likely to play in next week's preseason opener against the Giants, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Coley sprained his ankle Thursday. Though the injury isn't one that threatens his regular season availability it will sideline him several days. He could still recover in time for next Thursday's game but the team will likely be cautious with their starting defensive tackle. Look for Jamie Meder or Jeremy Faulk to get some extra reps with the first team while Coley is sidelined.