Coley (ankle) worked out on the side of Sunday's practice session, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Coley has missed the first three preseason games due to his ankle injury, but his appearance on the side of Sunday's practice is an encouraging sign. It's unclear if he'll see the field in Thursday's game against the Lions or if the Browns will hold him back to give him extra time to recover in advance of the team's Week 1 contest against Pittsburgh.