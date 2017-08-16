Caldwell snagged an interception of quarterback DeShone Kizer at practice Tuesday, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Caldwell played in just 11 snaps all of last season after being selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He's still a depth player, but plays like his interception on Tuesday indicate he might be ready to see some intermittent snaps along the defensive side of the ball.