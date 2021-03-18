Hill signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the Browns on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hill spent the past five seasons with the Rams, suiting up for an average of 14 games over those campaigns and eventually developing into a full-time starter in 2020. The Youngstown, OH native played 90-plus percent of the defensive snaps in all but one of his appearances last year, setting new career highs with 77 tackles, 10 pass deflections, three interceptions and a pair of defensive touchdowns. Based on his $6 million annual salary, Hill will immediately step in as a top cornerback option for the Browns alongside Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams (shoulder).