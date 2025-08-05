Huntley signed with the Browns on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The signing comes as Kenny Pickett (hamstring), Dillon Gabriel (hamstring) and Shedeur Sanders (shoulder) are all dealing with injuries, per Schefter. In 2024, Huntley spent time with the Browns and appeared in five games with the Dolphins, recording 829 passing yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions. The quarterback would likely need an ongoing injury to one or more of the Browns' current QBs to have a chance to stick with the team, as Joe Flacco appears to be the leader in the clubhouse for the starting role and Gabriel and Sanders were both drafted by Cleveland in the spring.