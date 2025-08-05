Browns' Tyler Huntley: Another QB lands in Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huntley signed with the Browns on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The signing comes as Kenny Pickett (hamstring), Dillon Gabriel (hamstring) and Shedeur Sanders (shoulder) are all dealing with injuries, per Schefter. In 2024, Huntley spent time with the Browns and appeared in five games with the Dolphins, recording 829 passing yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions. The quarterback would likely need an ongoing injury to one or more of the Browns' current QBs to have a chance to stick with the team, as Joe Flacco appears to be the leader in the clubhouse for the starting role and Gabriel and Sanders were both drafted by Cleveland in the spring.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tyler Huntley: Commits three turnovers in loss•
-
Dolphins' Tyler Huntley: Set to start Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Tyler Huntley: Still on track to start Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Tyler Huntley: Trending toward another start•
-
Dolphins' Tyler Huntley: Will get most practice reps Week 18•
-
Dolphins' Tyler Huntley: Performs well in spot-start•