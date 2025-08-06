Huntley is expected to back up Shedeur Sanders in the first preseason game against Carolina on Friday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Huntley signed with Cleveland on Monday and is now expected to play in their preseason opener just four days later. Along with Shedeur Sanders, he is the only available quarterback with Kenny Pickett (hamstring), Dillon Gabriel (hamstring) and Joe Flacco (resting) not playing. The 27-year-old journeyman is now on his fifth team after spending last year in Miami, where he started five games.