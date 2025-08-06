Browns' Tyler Huntley: Available to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huntley is expected to back up Shedeur Sanders in the first preseason game against Carolina on Friday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Huntley signed with Cleveland on Monday and is now expected to play in their preseason opener just four days later. Along with Shedeur Sanders, he is the only available quarterback with Kenny Pickett (hamstring), Dillon Gabriel (hamstring) and Joe Flacco (resting) not playing. The 27-year-old journeyman is now on his fifth team after spending last year in Miami, where he started five games.
More News
-
Browns' Tyler Huntley: Another QB lands in Cleveland•
-
Dolphins' Tyler Huntley: Commits three turnovers in loss•
-
Dolphins' Tyler Huntley: Set to start Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Tyler Huntley: Still on track to start Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Tyler Huntley: Trending toward another start•
-
Dolphins' Tyler Huntley: Will get most practice reps Week 18•