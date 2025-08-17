Huntley completed 10-of-13 passes for 71 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Eagles.

For the second straight preseason game, Huntley backed up one of the Browns' rookie quarterbacks. Last week against Carolina, he entered following Shedeur Sanders (oblique), and then on Saturday, Huntley played the second half after rookie Dillon Gabriel, who overcome a hamstring injury during the week to start. That's all one needs to know regarding Huntley's chances of claiming a roster spot. Injuries have shaped Cleveland's quarterback competition this summer, but conventional wisdom suggests Joe Flacco, who is not injured, will start Week 1 of the regular season with Kenny Pickett (hamstring) the main backup and Gabriel or Sanders the third QB in the room.