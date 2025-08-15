Browns' Tyler Huntley: Ready to start if needed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huntley could be the starting quarterback in Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles, Noah Monroe of the Browns' official site reports.
The Browns are dealing with several injuries in the quarterback room, with only Huntley and Joe Flacco deemed 100 percent. "We'll work through all (the injuries). Obviously, (Huntley) knows exactly what to do, how to do it, so is ready to roll," Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday. Flacco, the presumptive Week 1 starter, was ruled out from playing by the coach. Shedeur Sanders (oblique) didn't practice this week and is not expected to play. That leaves Dillon Gabriel (hamstring) and Kenny Pickett (hamstring), both of whom practiced this week albeit in limited fashion.
