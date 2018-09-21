Taylor headed into the locker room just before halftime in Thursday's game against the Jets and is being evaluated for a concussion, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Taylor hit his head hard on a hit in the second quarter and appeared to be jarred. After a brief evaluation in the tent, the veteran quarterback headed to the locker room, opening the door for rookie Baker Mayfield to take over the Browns offense. Taylor took three sacks and was 4 for 14 for 19 yards before exiting Thursday's contest, so there is no guarantee he will reclaim the starting quarterback job once cleared for return.