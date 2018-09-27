Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Clears concussion protocol
Taylor has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will take part in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It remains to be seen if Taylor will be eased back into on-field activity with a limited or full practice, but either way, it looks like he's trending toward being available Sunday in Oakland. Head coach Hue Jackson already announced Monday that Taylor would be slated for backup duties behind No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who gets his first NFL start after coming off the bench to guide the Browns to their first victory in 635 days in Week 3 against the Jets.
More News
