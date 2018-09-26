Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Taylor (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Per coach Hue Jackson, there's still hope that Taylor will be cleared in advance of Sunday's game against the Raiders. If that doesn't occur, Drew Stanton would be in line to back up recently-named starter Baker Mayfield in Week 4.
