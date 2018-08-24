Coach Hue Jackson said he is "comfortable and confident" Taylor (hand) will be okay, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "Anytime your quarterback gets nicked like that, you're always concerned," Jackson said. "But I think the fact that he was able to go back in the game, that was a good sign. I feel comfortable and confident that he's going to be OK and that we'll have him."

Taylor immediately ran to the sideline after an awkward landing on his left hand during Thursday's preseason game against Philadelphia. He only missed two drives and returned to finish out the first half, but he then spent the second half in the locker room receiving treatment on his hand/wrist. Initial X-rays came back negative and there should be another update available after Taylor undergoes further testing Friday. Regardless of the results, he's unlikely to play in the Browns' preseason finale, instead turning his focus toward Week 1 against the Steelers.