Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Expected to be okay
Coach Hue Jackson said he is "comfortable and confident" Taylor (hand) will be okay, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "Anytime your quarterback gets nicked like that, you're always concerned," Jackson said. "But I think the fact that he was able to go back in the game, that was a good sign. I feel comfortable and confident that he's going to be OK and that we'll have him."
Taylor immediately ran to the sideline after an awkward landing on his left hand during Thursday's preseason game against Philadelphia. He only missed two drives and returned to finish out the first half, but he then spent the second half in the locker room receiving treatment on his hand/wrist. Initial X-rays came back negative and there should be another update available after Taylor undergoes further testing Friday. Regardless of the results, he's unlikely to play in the Browns' preseason finale, instead turning his focus toward Week 1 against the Steelers.
More News
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Set for further testing Friday•
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Quiet in win•
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Returns to Thursday's game•
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Questionable to return to Thursday's contest•
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Injures wrist against Eagles•
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Expected to play first•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated Rankings of Chiefs in Fantasy
What we've seen this preseason has changed some of the perception on the Chiefs Fantasy as...
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...