Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Expected to clear protocol in Week 4
Taylor is expected to clear the NFL's concussion protocol prior to the Browns' Week 4 game against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With the Browns trailing 14-0 late in the second quarter Thursday, Taylor sustained a head injury that resulted in him missing the rest of the contest. No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield took over under center and promptly led the Browns to a 21-17 victory, Cleveland's first in 635 days. Even though Taylor seems to be trending in the right direction, Mayfield's stellar performance off the bench will earn him his first career NFL start in Week 4, resulting in Taylor assuming the backup role. In the event Taylor doesn't make the progress anticipated in his recovery from the concussion over the next week, Drew Stanton would slot in as Mayfield's top understudy.
