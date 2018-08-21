Coach Hue Jackson said Taylor and the other starters will play approximately half of Thursday's preseason game against Philadelphia, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Jackson doesn't plan to leave his starters in after halftime but didn't entirely rule out the possibility. Taylor completed nine of 12 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown over the first two weeks of the preseason, adding two carries for seven yards. He's done nothing to lose his job as the Week 1 starter.