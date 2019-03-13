Taylor has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor will provide the Chargers with a proven backup behind 37-year-old Philip Rivers, who remains under contract with the team through the 2019 season. Taylor thus foregoes a chance to compete for a starting role in the short term, but he'll provide his new team with excellent insurance in the event that the durable Rivers suffers an injury this coming season.

