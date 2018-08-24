Taylor landed awkwardly on his left wrist during Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Pat McManamon of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor was rolling to his left, and after unloading a pass intended for Jarvis Landry came down hard on his left wrist. His lower arm then bent awkwardly and he immediately retreated to the sideline. More information on the injury will surface in the near future, but it certainly did not look good at first glance. If Taylor is forced to miss time, 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield figures to lead the Browns offense moving forward.