Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Listed as questionable this week
Taylor (concussion/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The QB is traveling with the Browns to Oakland for the contest, but it remains to be seen if Taylor will be cleared to back up Baker Mayfield on Sunday. If he isn't, Drew Stanton would be in line to handle the assignment.
