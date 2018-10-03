Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Logs full practice
Taylor (back) practiced fully Wednesday.
Now fully recovered from a concussion and seemingly the back injury as well, Taylor is on track to dress in Sunday's game against the Ravens. After surrendering the starting gig to Baker Mayfield, Taylor will serve as the top backup option while Drew Stanton drops to the No. 3 role.
