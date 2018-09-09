Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Makes impact on ground Sunday
Taylor completed 15 of 39 passes for 197 yards with a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Steelers. He also rushed for a team-high 77 yards and a score on eight carries.
The weather in Cleveland wasn't ideal, as it rained for the majority of the contest, stifling both teams' offenses and contributing to Taylor's low percentage of completed passes. He did, however, make a significant impact with his feet and also found Josh Gordon for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the veteran quarterback and Jarvis Landry showed a strong rapport in their first game together, connecting seven times for 106 yards on a whopping 15 targets. Taylor will look to exploit a Saints defense in Week 2 that just allowed 48 points to the Ryan Fitzpatrick-led Buccaneers.
