Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Not at practice
Taylor (concussion) isn't at practice Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
With Baker Mayfield expected to be named as the Browns' starting quarterback later in the day, Taylor's practice availability shouldn't have much impact on the game plan for Week 4 against Oakland. The Browns will turn to Drew Stanton for the backup job if Taylor isn't cleared from the concussion protocol by Sunday.
