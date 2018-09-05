Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Not listed on injury report
Taylor isn't listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's opener against Pittsburgh, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Taylor had a bit of a scare when he took an awkward fall on his non-throwing hand during Cleveland's third preseason game. He was diagnosed with a sore wrist and a dislocated pinky finger, with coach Hue Jackson maintaining all along that neither injury presented a threat to his starting quarterback's Week 1 status. Taylor will have his full array of weapons to open the season, though Josh Gordon (hamstring) will be eased into action with a limited snap count.
