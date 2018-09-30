Taylor (concussion/back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Taylor lost his starting job when rookie Baker Mayfield replaced him in Week 3 and came back to win against the Jets. Therefore, if he was healthy, Taylor would've been a backup, but Drew Stanton will take that role instead. Once Taylor's healthy again he'll surely push Stanton back to the No. 3 spot, but Mayfield would have to lay an egg to be dethroned.

