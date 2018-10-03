Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Practicing fully
Taylor (back) practiced fully Wednesday.
Now past his concussion issue and seemingly his back injury as well, Taylor is on track to be available to back up Baker Mayfield on Sunday against the Ravens.
