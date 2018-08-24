Taylor (hand) completed 11 of 16 passes for 65 yards and added five yards on the ground during Thursday's 5-0 victory over the Eagles.

Taylor exited the game briefly after hurting his non-throwing hand, but showed some toughness in returning. He completed seven of eight passes after his return, but big plays were hard to come by. After a brief preseason-opening appearance during which he posted a perfect passer rating, Taylor has completed 65.2 percent of his passes over the past two weeks, but has averaged just 3.8 yards per attempt. If that rate of production continues, the chants for Baker Mayfield will grow louder come the regular season.