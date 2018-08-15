Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Ready for more snaps
Browns coach Hue Jackson said Taylor will play more than two drives in Friday's preseason game against Buffalo, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Taylor was sharp on two drives in last week's preseason opener against the Giants, complete all five of his pass attempts for 99 yards and a touchdown. Baker Mayfield then handled the vast majority of playing time after the first quarter, throwing for 212 yards and a pair of scores. While Mayfield's pro debut was impressive, Jackson has been adamant that Taylor will be his Week 1 starter.
