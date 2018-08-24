Taylor (hand) has returned to Thursday's preseason contest against the Eagles.

Taylor suffered an ugly-looking injury in the first quarter, but thankfully for the Browns he appears to be alright. The fact that the eighth-year quarterback is not seriously injured is relieving enough, but his ability to return to a preseason contest after only missing one drive says a lot about how Taylor's left hand must be feeling. It remains to be seen if lingering effects from the injury will hold Taylor out of practice during the coming week, but if he misses any time look for Baker Mayfield to take a majority of first-team snaps at quarterback.

