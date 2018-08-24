Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Returns to Thursday's game
Taylor (hand) has returned to Thursday's preseason contest against the Eagles.
Taylor suffered an ugly-looking injury in the first quarter, but thankfully for the Browns he appears to be alright. The fact that the eighth-year quarterback is not seriously injured is relieving enough, but his ability to return to a preseason contest after only missing one drive says a lot about how Taylor's left hand must be feeling. It remains to be seen if lingering effects from the injury will hold Taylor out of practice during the coming week, but if he misses any time look for Baker Mayfield to take a majority of first-team snaps at quarterback.
More News
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Questionable to return to Thursday's contest•
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Injures wrist against Eagles•
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Expected to play first•
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Sees limited action Friday•
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Ready for more snaps•
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Viewed as starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...