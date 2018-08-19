Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Sees limited action Friday
Taylor completed 4-of-7 pass attempts for 22 yards and ran once for five times in Friday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Bills.
Meanwhile, No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield completed 7-of-13 attempts for 75 yards in the contest. As intriguing a narrative as the notion of Mayfield overtaking Taylor in short order might be, coach Hue Jackson maintains that the Browns are committed to Taylor as their starter out of the gate this season. With that in mind, Taylor is in line to work with an interesting collection of pass-catchers, featuring wideouts Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon (now that he's back with the team), as well as promising tight end David Njoku and change-of-pace back Duke Johnson. Assuming Taylor clicks with the above-mentioned players, he brings a degree of fantasy utility to the table, factoring in the points he can rack up with his wheels, as well as his tendency to record a low turnover rate.
